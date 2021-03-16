Stay healthy with Pulley and Rope Exerciser

Strong pull

These Exercise Resistance Tubes keep you fit and lively whenever you use them. It works up every major muscle group of your body and gives you an overall invigorating. Now switch to light, medium, or heavy workout patterns and challenge yourself to meet the fitness requirements of your body using this single tube. ZZ ZONEX Extra Strong Pull String fitness tubes are made of natural latex that is stack-able, non-irritant and odor-free, thereby being an excellent choice for your health, fitness, and performance. Single Resistance Band: Length of 4ft. These resistance Bands with Handles (D-Handles) for continued comfort during repetitive movements. This translates into easier Resistance Band Training for both Men and Women alike.

Shoulder pulley set

These pulleys can help you stretch your shoulder in various directions to improve mobility and ultimately fix and ease the function of your shoulder. IBS shoulder pulley exerciser serves as an ideal rehabilitation aid ideal for exercising in the privacy of one's home and clinics. Make yourself fit with this black shoulder pulley comes in T shape and is easy to use and helpful for every person. It is used for exercises for frozen shoulders and also increases the range of motion of shoulders.

Hand shoulder exerciser

Whether you travel often or just need a compact way to help exercise your upper body, this overhead shoulder pulley is made for you. Get back to the full range of motion, strength and flexibility with this exercise kit. Exercise at home easily and safely fits over most standard doors and uses a durable pulley system to help increase the range of motion in arms while stimulating muscles. IMBIG Door Pulley and Rope Hand Shoulder Exerciser make it easy to continue your exercises. This pulley set has rope and plastic two handles which provide an easy grip while exercising. It is excellent for exercising the upper arms and shoulders after surgery or to recover from injuries. You can fix this kit on the doors with the help of the anchor. This pulley is a perfect physical therapy aid to recover from shoulder pain and surgery. It enhances the range of motion for arthritis, tendonitis, frozen shoulder syndrome, rotator cuff injury and bursitis. This simple yet effective over door exercise pulley set similar to those used in physical therapy offices. This plastic shoulder pulley with a door strap is specifically designed to assist patients & old-aged people having shoulder problems and is a complete shoulder rehabilitation system for reducing pain.

Improves motion range

This easy-to-use shoulder pulley makes physical therapy and exercising easy, either at home or at the office. SCS Pulley and Rope Hand Shoulder Exerciser are great for after surgery, injuries, or your strength, mobility, and flexibility. It enables you to do physical therapy at home and helps improve range of motion, strength, mobility, and flexibility. It helps with arthritis, tendonitis, frozen shoulder syndrome, rotator cuff injury, capsulitis, and bursitis. The shoulder pulley works bilaterally for symmetrical results. This metal shoulder pulley with a metal hook is specifically designed for patients & old-aged people having shoulder and arm problems. And its metal hook in this exercise equipment can be hung to the top and at any point hence making it ideal for old aged people as it is easy to set up by anyone.