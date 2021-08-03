Travel-friendly with delightful citrus scent

This deodorant cream helps to banish bad odor and keeps a check on sweat production. The grapefruit and tangerine scent is long lasting and keeps you feeling invigorated and refreshed! This product is formulated with natural ingredients and is dermatologically tested, so it will also be suitable to use if you have sensitive skin that gets irritated easily. The tube of 30g is the perfect size to travel with for underarm touch ups on the go. If you’re a fan of citrus or fruity scents, we would recommend this one.

Long lasting deodorant for everyday use

This deodorizing pit cream has a delectable vanilla scent that will have you smelling like your favorite dessert. It also comes with a spatula for easy, quick, and mess-free application. Its aluminium-free formula is enriched with kaolin, green tea oil and cocoa butter which nourish your underarms and help absorb sweat. You can wear this out all day and move around comfortably, because it will keep the sweat off your pits for up to 12 hours. If you’re looking to switch to an aluminium-free deodorant that smells delicious and lasts long, go for this one.

Non-greasy and easy to apply

This deodorant cream contains ingredients that help lighten skin pigmentation, kaolin clay, which helps absorb sweat, as well as silver which prevents the growth of odor-causing bacteria. It’s also free of aluminium compounds and keeps you feeling fresh for up to six hours. You won’t get any greasy or sticky feeling while applying this because the texture is super lightweight. If you’re on the hunt for a product that can help brighten your underarms while keeping them odor-free, add this to your cart.

An all-natural deodorant

This pit paste deodorant cream is handmade as part of a rural livelihood project. It’s paraben-free and contains skin-friendly ingredients like coconut oil, beeswax and shea butter. The sweat absorption is thanks to ingredient components like baking soda and corn flour. This pack of four is cost-effective and will last you many months. The green apple and tea tree scent is also effectively calming and earthy. If you are looking to make the switch to a 100% natural deodorant solution and support a good cause while doing so, this is the one for you.