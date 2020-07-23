Stay fit with these 10Kg dumbbell sets for home

Includes four adjustable weights

Now you can make fitness your priority even at times when you’re unable to go to the gym. Get the best workout by adjusting the number of weight plates on the 15-inch bar. Start light and work your way up as this product comes with four 2.5Kg plates that allow you to customize your workout intensity to your strength. The PVC exterior of the plates makes this set an excellent choice for home use as they won’t leave marks on your floors.

This product is a great set to start home fitness.

Power through your workouts at home

Strengthen your muscles from the comfort of your home with this dumbbell set. With a total of 5Kg on each bar, you can target different muscle groups like a professional through exercises such as bench press, bicep curls, and overhead presses. You won’t need to worry about the dumbbell slipping out of your hands because the 14-inch steel rod has a fiber grip that allows you to hold the dumbbell while working out securely.

If you’re looking for a dumbbell set for home use that adapts to your strength levels, this should this one is a standout choice.

For durability and flexibility

Made from environment-friendly premium quality materials, this dumbbell set is long-lasting and extremely expandable. With the eight included plates, you have the flexibility to change your weights depending on the different body parts you target. A standout feature is the product’s hard rubber build that allows you to exercise without the stress of damaging your floors or disturbing the neighbors. The included star-lock threaded collars provide safety and help you change plates quickly without breaking the pace of your exercise routine. With a rust and corrosion-resistant design this product that makes it a great all-weather investment that will last for years

To help protect your form

From a brand that highly experienced in producing sport and fitness equipment, this set is an excellent choice for beginners as well as experienced users. Crafted from high-grade metal, the anti-rust chrome finish provides an additional layer of durability to this amazing dumbbell set. Compatible with all 1-inch plates, the non-slip grip bar has specially curled and angled grips that reduce pressure on your elbow and wrist. While helping you to maintain form, the design of the smooth swiveling sleeves protects the set from deforming and warping.

We highly recommend this product if you’re looking to make the most of your fitness at home.