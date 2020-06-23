Stay cool with these portable table fans

If you are looking for a lightweight option

Table fans are great for ventilation and unlike ceiling fans, they can be kept on rotation, providing air to multiple people at the same time. This fan provides high RPM (rotation per minute) and is lightweight. It has aerodynamically polypropylene designed blades and a powerful motor for higher air delivery, specially designed for Indian climate. A number of times we have elderly parents or relatives at home, for whom it would be difficult to maneuver a heavily built portable fan. Table fans like this one can be easily used by them.

When you want a decorative table fan

A table fan could often get the place of prominence when entertaining guests at your home. At such times when a space is crowded, it becomes essential that some sort of wind flow is maintained. This fan is aerodynamically designed with semi-transparent blades for better air delivery with low noise. It has a novel base and decorative style and provides high air delivery. This table fan comes with a unique pivot arrangement for uniform oscillation and tilting. This works great and we highly recommend it!

This fan is compact and sturdy

Sometimes you might be looking for a product that is both aesthetic and can be easily moved around your home or office. If your office space is small, you would require a portable fan that works well but does not require a lot of space. This table fan is compact in size and has a wider base to ensure that it does not topple over easily. It is most suitable for use around the house and offices. The fan provides you with the ideal air circulation system for personal spot cooling.

For both breeze and light

If you are working late into the night and would rather not disturb others in the room by switching on the light, this is the device. The table fan provides you with breeze and light and could be the perfect solution for your late night work.This table fan has flexible side to side movement that helps the air reach all corners of the room easily. The rechargeable table fan, with LED light comes with the feature of charging on a DC Solar Panel Socket. This is an all rounder so go get yours now!