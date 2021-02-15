Stay cool even in extreme heat

Amazing cooling effect

The LG 1 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC comes with a variable speed compressor that adjusts itself based on the ambient heat load and is extremely energy efficient in terms of power consumption. It is almost noise-free when it comes to its operation. It is suitable for small-sized rooms. It comes with 10 years of warranty making it extremely reliable. The copper protection on this device makes it free from corrosion hence increasing its durability giving you uninterrupted cooling. It is stabilizer free and can handle voltage fluctuations easily. The conditioned air is also void of any harmful germs and microorganisms making the air you build safe and hygienic.

Reliable Choice

Sanyo 1 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC is extremely energy efficient and consumes fairly less power than conventional air conditioners. It comes with 5 years of warranty on the compressor which adjusts itself based on ambient heat load. It also has a low noise operation allowing you to have sound sleep. It does not contribute to ozone depletion and global warming and is an eco-friendly choice. You get rapid cooling even in extreme temperatures all while saving on power consumption. It cleans the air and removes dust, pollen, and any suspended particle, and gives you clean air to breathe.

Purified air

The Panasonic 1 Ton 3 Star Split AC comes with a variable speed compressor that adjusts itself based on ambient head load. It is extremely energy efficient and consumes very little power. It is suitable for small rooms. It comes with a 10 years warranty on the compressor. It requires very low maintenance and can be used for long periods of time without worrying about corrosion or wearing out. It also cleans the air making it clean and fresh and devoid of germs and bacteria giving you healthy air to breathe. It does not contribute to ozone depletion and has very low global warming capability.

Environment friendly

The (Blue Star 1 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC) comes with a variable speed compressor that adjusts itself based on ambient heat load and is extremely energy efficient hence consuming less power. It really cools your room rapidly and makes your summers comfortable. It comes with 5 years of warranty on the compressor and is corrosion-free and hence cant be used for long without having to worry about your device wearing out or any maintenance for that matter. It has a dust filter and dehumidifier for comfortable humid days. It does not contribute to environmental pollution and global warming issues and ozone depletion because of its efficient build.