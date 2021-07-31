Antibacterial and disinfectant formula

These wipes are practical for everyday use not just to clean your hands but also disinfects furniture, doorknobs, taps, etc. when you’re staying away from home or before using children’s toys and electronics. They’re safe to use on most hard and non-porous surfaces like wood, sealed marble, steel, laminates, glass, or plastic. Given that its packaging is quite compact, these antibacterial wipes are easy to carry. Moreover, they’re scented and leave a pleasant aroma after usage. If you’re looking for sanitizing wipes with compact packaging, this is the best option.

Soft and gentle wipes for daily use

These wipes protect you from germs, viruses as well as dust and other impurities. You can use these wipes to clean your hands wherever you are, at home, at work or while traveling. You can use these wet wipes to disinfect everyday items like keys, wallets, spectacles or even car steering and bike handles in a jiffy. They come in a pack with a flip-top lid which is very convenient to use and store. Buy this product for its effective cleaning and packaging design.

Effective germ protection on the go

Designed to ensure effective germ protection for your hands, face and body, these multipurpose wet wipes are a must-have in your handbag. They are made from biodegradable fibres and contain vitamin E, to help your skin feel soft and smooth after use. As compared to handkerchiefs or any dry tissues, these wipes help disinfect and are very safe - even for children. This product is a great choice for those who want to avoid cleanliness at the cost of dry hands.

Multipurpose wipes that stay moist

Made from non-woven spun lace fabric, these multipurpose sanitizing wipes ensure hygiene in just one move. The wipes are enriched with aloe vera extract, which makes them gentle and safe to use even on your face. Using them regularly is known to safeguard you from germs, bacteria and viruses that are around us at all times. The package comes with a lid that ensures moisture retention and stops wipes from drying out. This is a great product for those who’re in search of gentle and safe wet wipes.