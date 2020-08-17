Start your day with coffee in these beautiful mugs.

Wish good luck

This is an eye-catching textured designer coffee mug. It is made of ceramic material that is non toxic and BPA free. It had a glossy black finish with a good luck wish along with a star printed in gold, giving the very rich black and gold colour combination. It comes with a lid in black and gold rim. The handle is made long enough to facilitate easy and comfortable handling. CupShup Microwave Safe Ceramic Golden Star Mug for Coffee/Tea with Lid is perfect for gifting or buy it for yourself, it is made for anyone who enjoys a cup of coffee. It is microwave, freezer and dishwasher safe.

Made for all the lens lovers

If you love photography, you are going to love this mug. It is made for all the camera bluffs out there. Flintstop Plastic Camera Lens Shaped Coffee Mug is made from durable food-grade pvc on the outer part that makes up the entire lens structure. The inner pat i.e., the mug is made of rustproof stainless steel. It is 100 percent safe, non toxic and BPA free, so you can enjoy your coffee without any worries. This coffee mug gives you an exact replica of canon’s popular ef 24-105mm f/4l zoom lens. It weighs around 256gms and has a capacity of 350ml.

Intricate design

Enjoy your morning mug of coffee in this stunning ceramic mug that’s perfect for everyday use. Chumbak Spring State Cuppa Mug comes in a pretty pale pink colour with geometric dot design on the outside and an intricate olive green design of flamingos and hearts on an off white background in the interior part of this mug. This mug is perfect for someone who has a thing for attention to detail. It is dishwasher and microwave safe and advised to wash with cool water.

Start your day with wise words.

Kick start your day with sipping your favourite coffee in this classic black mug with its motivating quote. Tuelip Coffee Mug has a glossy finish that makes it attractive and enhances it by the wise quote - Failure is only the opportunity to begin again only this time more wisely. This mug is made from fine quality ceramic material that is non toxic, BPA free, reusable, odourless, microwave and dishwasher safe. It has a capacity of 350ml that is quite adequate for one serving.