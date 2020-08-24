Start your day with a bowl of these top whole grain cereals

Loaded with benefits of Ragi

The three main items you need as your cherry on top for breakfast are: dry fruits, dry fruits and dry fruits! This cereal not only gives you that, but also adds the benefits of oats and goodness of immunity boosting ragi! You can further select the quantity of oats you require, whether you want the cereal to cater to your dietary needs, the level of crunch or nuts. No matter which one you select, rest assured that all these sources of proteins are 100% natural with no added preservatives. a gift that keeps on giving. If you are looking for fiber rich breakfast, Soulfull Millet Muesli - Crunchy, Contains Almonds & Raisins is the one for you.

A complete care

The air outside your doors has got you exposed to all kinds of free radical substances that may affect your health the same way second hand smoke does! But worry not, this antioxidant rich cereal helps your body put up a good and not to mention effective defense against the health scares that the polluted air might throw at you. This low fat, omega 3 rich cereal will definitely help you ease into your routine with 100% natural protein sources and with no chemicals at all. The dark chocolate content in it is a great way to get your children to choose eating healthy without sacrificing much! The best antioxidant rich pick is Yogabar Wholegrain Breakfast Muesli - Dark Chocolate + Cranberry.

Perfect for post workout meal

If you have an extra packed schedule, what better way to start your day than with a pre-made oatmeal breakfast? Well look no further, with true elements oatmeal breakfast all you have to do is pour in milk the night before and your oatmeal breakfast next morning is ready to go. Rich in natural proteins, True Elements Whole Oatmeal with Chia and Fruits is the best choice for an after work out fix me up meal, as it gives your bones and muscles enough enzymes required to heal and function better and more efficiently. This protein rich product also helps you get the energy boost you need to take on the day ahead of you with a fresh mind and a steady perspective.

Assortment of profound tastes

A breakfast with a wide assortment of profound tastes like orange, vanilla, chocolate, cinnamon and more! A bowl of healthy cereal has never tasted better, served with a little bit of flavored yogurt and this perfect combination will definitely bring your taste buds home to party. Add in the fact that this product has no chemical preservatives or artificial flavors, minimum sugar content, is gluten free and your breakfast will be a royal experience along with being quite the equivalent of starting your work filled day with a bowl of magic. Monsoon Harvest Toasted Millet Muesli, Dark Chocolate & Orange Peel comes in a zip lock bag to create minimum fuss being perfect for anyone who loves the orange taste.