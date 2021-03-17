Start the future with these Futuristic Bedside Lights

Hexagon Panel Lamp for Bedroom

This is the best and ideal lamp for your bedroom to transform your living space with a modular touch with these LED light tiles. These LED lights consume low power providing a warm white light experience perfect for night lights, bedside lighting, hallways, kids' rooms, or just as an expression of your artistic creativity. Available in a variety of color temperatures, 3500K (warm white), Red, Blue, Green, Yellow, Purple, these colors will enhance your room lighting. On/off Capacitive touch Power consumption per tile is 2W At the most 20 pieces can be connected together with a higher power adapter. CORAL TREE Touch is a modular, touch-sensitive wall light. Create any design using these hexagonal magnetic tiles.

LED Wireless

These lights are very useful for events, weddings, cafes etc. Barware Wireless Dumbell Touch Metal Lamp with 3 ways dimmable touch control light in Amber & Warm White Color and quickly rechargeable with 12 hours run time. It is ideal for home, bars, etc available in Body Color - Rose Gold. Our products make an ideal choice for corporate events, festivals, and weddings. This elegant & stylish metal table lamp comes with tap touch technology which can gently change the color modes from low, medium to high brightness. It comes with 3 brightness levels (low, medium, and high) for all occasions. Just a little tap to choose light up to your mood. They are great used as nightstand lamps, bedside lamps, ambient lamps in the living room, restaurants, weddings, salons, spa, coffee shops, hotel, and more.

Rechargeable Night Light Lamp

i GEAR iLumi Rechargeable Night Light Lamps are very useful for those who travel a lot. And it is also easy to handle. It is an eco-friendly and portable mood lamp with non-touch technology. With a portable handy lamp controlled by hand gesture, you can use a hand gesture to change colors (Orange, Purple, Green, Yellow, Blue, Pink, Red) or brightness round LED light suitable for Home, Desktops, Gifts, Parties, Birthday Gifts, Travel, Emergency Light, Hiking Light, Picnic Light, Soft Light etc. Rechargeable warm light with 350 hours of standby time and 12 hours of usage on a full charge.

Night Light

RUilY Snail Night Light comes with a built-in battery with a mobile phone bracket. The selfie is more enjoyable to enjoy and the visual colorful white light warm light touch switch for the family bedroom and living room which is a lovely and warm light creates an enjoyable and relaxing bedtime experience. Silicone domes make the light warmer and even, make your room more comfortable. Touching the antenna to change light mode automatically is very convenient to use at night. Soothe and comfort your children and baby to sleep, also perfect for adults to attain a relaxing and calming effect. It is a great choice gift for your families, friends or your lover for a birthday or festival. The small body hides the mysterious mobile phone bracket design, frees both hands to play the drama, and the selfie is more enjoyable to enjoy the visual feast.