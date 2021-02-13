Stainless Steel Electric Kettle for home or office use

Make a hot cuppa tea at the touch of a button

This stainless steel kettle looks extremely elegant in any kitchen or office set up. Its handle with single-touch lid-locking embraces convenience which protects your hand from any kind of heat and burns. This ergonomically designed electric kettle comes with a power indicator on the bottom half which lights up when the kettle is powered on. To make yourself a quick cup of refreshing tea at your desk - simply plug in the kettle and add your ingredients and the indicator button will help you pour in a good cuppa tea. Suitable to heat water and make tea, this one comes with 1.8 litres of capacity.

A versatile kettle with automated features

This electric kettle is equipped with smart features like automatic shut off, cool-touch handle, boil-dry protection, single touch lid locking etc. Interestingly, the auto cut-off feature helps you focus on other chores without any worry while the 360-degree rotary base adds convenience for daily use. This kettle also comes with an illuminated power indicator that glows up when the power is on and darkens when power switches off. On the inside, the concealed heating steel avoids accumulation of limescale thus avoiding corrosion, also makes it easy to clean as you can freely spin your hands through the kettle. Pick this up for its versatility and safety features.

A stylish kettle to flaunt at your office desk

With this 1.5 litres stylish kettle, you can prepare hot water, instant tea etc., in a matter of minutes. With smart features like automatic cut-off, single touch lid locking, beautifully designed ergonomic handle, elegant body etc., the kettle ensures convenient use and safety while carrying and lifting it. The single touch -lid locking mechanism ensures a quick seal to prevent steam from escaping and water to boil in no time. Pick this up for its trusted brand name and unique range of features.

Add convenience to your busy day with this cordless and BPA free option

This quick, efficient and convenient, 1.5 Litre electric kettle comes with a special elegant handle for a comfortable grip. The cordless and BPA-Free electric kettle makes a striking presence on your office desk. It comes with fast boil technology which simply put boils up to 1.5 litres of water in 5 to 7 minutes. Its automatic shut off feature makes it easy to focus on your tasks than worry about the beverage. Its elegant design is strengthened by its concealed heating element that ensures that your kettle lasts long and does not corrode over time. Pick this up to serve up to 6 cups of tea or coffee in a jiffy.