Spotless clean up made easy with these handheld vacuum cleaners

For high-performance, professional cleaning

Featuring three cleaning modes, powerful cyclonic suction, and 60 minutes of cordless runtime on a single charge, this vacuum cleaner is the ultimate deep cleaning appliance. We love that this device is battery operated, giving you the flexibility to use it indoors or even to deep clean your car. Thanks to its hygienic dust ejection mechanism, you won't have to stress about getting your hands dirty while cleaning out the collection chamber. This fantastic vacuum cleaner also comes with a wall-mounted recharging dock that conveniently stores the included tools in an organised manner.

If you're looking for an incredible vacuum cleaner to keep your home sparklingly clean, we highly recommend buying this one.

Efficient cleaning at an appealing price

Suitable for all kinds of surfaces, this vacuum cleaner features suction and blower functions that makes light work of cleaning your home. Offering a great value for its price, this lightweight device comes with five handy attachments. While the crevice nozzle helps with cleaning in hard-to-reach places, we appreciate the included shoulder strap that makes carrying the unit effortless. Boasting an ample 900ml dust collection chamber, you can use the machine for extended periods before needing to empty its contents. Thanks to a washable dustbowl and filter, keeping this machine clean is simple.

For an affordable handheld vacuum cleaner for home use, this one has our vote.

Reliable, all-round cleaning at home

From a leading vacuum cleaner brand, you won't have to doubt its quality and performance. Its lightweight design makes it easy to carry it from room to room while cleaning your home. Thanks to the 18-foot long power cord, you won't have to stress about constantly changing sockets while cleaning. This powerful vacuum comes with seven handy accessories that you can attach to either side of the device depending on if you require vacuum or blower function.

If what you seek is a compact and durable vacuum cleaner from a reliable brand, this one's for you.

Ideal for keeping allergies at bay

Featuring a powerful 600W motor and a three-layer HEPA filter, this vacuum cleaner effectively sucks up and traps even the smallest of allergens like dust mites, pollen and pet fur. The three multifunction attachments make cleaning floors, shelves and upholstery, effortless. With a low operating noise of just 75dB, you'll love how silent this machine is. Thanks to its ergonomic design, you can use this handheld device for extended periods without strain. While being very portable, this vacuum cleaner packs away neatly taking up minimal space when you aren't using it.

If you're looking for a multipurpose vacuum cleaner that helps you breathe a little easier, your search ends here.