Spacious bird cages for your winged friends

Black Metal Cage

PSK PET MART brings Birds Cage with Removable Partition for Canary Finch Budgerigar and Lovebirds Black. It is a Metal cage for Birds. Bird Cage is a suitable cage for budgies, canaries, lovebirds and finches. The Cage detaches from the base for fast, easy cleaning. You can Slide-out a removable bottom tray. It provides your bird with lots of room to move around and Vision makes it easy for you to take care of your bird. Bird movements cause air currents, which flow outwards, and in the case of most standard bird cages, these air currents eject waste and seed debris outside of the cage and onto the floor.

House shaped

This is a 14-inch house-shaped Birdcage for Budgies, Finches, Love Birds with Cuttlefish Bone Holder & Cuttlefish Bone. It provides your bird with lots of room to move around and Vision makes it easy for you to take care of your bird. This is easy to assemble. The durable metal cage uses a non-toxic metallic finish for total eco-friendliness to man and bird. The combination of the debris guard, the deep bass and the placement of the seed/water cups helps combat air currents to keep the majority of the waste and debris inside the cage.

Blue Bird Cage

Pet Nest brings Bird Cage for Budgies, Finches, Java, Gouldian Finches, Canaries. It is Blue in colour. Pet Nest Bird Cage is a great home for your new bird. The durable metal cage uses a non-toxic metallic finish for total eco-friendliness to man and bird. This is available in 4 different colours. With Pet Nest, the combination of the debris guard, the deep base and the placement of the seed/water cups help combat air currents to keep the majority of the waste and debris inside the cage. The cage detaches from the base for fast, easy cleaning which is very convenient for the user.

Roundtop birdcage

This birdcage by Foodie Puppies is a Coloured Birdcage for Budgies, Finches, Love Birds, Cocktails and Conures. The birdcage has a round top. It comes with a swing. A clip-on swing provides enjoyment to your bird’s life as they pass time with you. Two movable perches provide a place for your bird to perch as they feed and drink. The bottom grate provides a clean environment as droppings occur. This bird cage comes with one upward sliding door and two more doors specifically designed to allow easy access to their feeding cups. This will also be a good gift or a bird owner.