Soft Toys Your Baby Won't Get Enough Of

Nat and Jules Plush Toy, Wolf Mom and Pup

With realistic features, snuggly bodies, and plenty of loveable features, The Lifelike Mother Wolf and Cub Stuffed Animal by Nat and Jules is the perfect gift for a little one. Designed with great attention to detail this softy captures the nuances of wolves and is a great way to bring an animal breed to life for your child. The carefully selected materials are expertly constructed to ensure that each plush toy is destined to become a lifelong companion that will be treasured unconditionally. Nat and Jules stuffed animals are made with child safe materials and are carefully tested to ensure that they meet some of the highest standards. So don’t worry and just buy this for your kid, and watch as it becomes their favourite toy!

Cuddle Me Luxury Plush

Complete your sweetie's Cuddle Me collection with this adorable Cuddle Me - Grey - Floppy Plush Elephant. This luxuriously soft, extra floppy, ultra-adorable elephant is made of crushed plush and comes in a solid grey colour. Complete with floppy ears, dimensional nose, and embroidered face this little Elephant is about 15" tall and perfect to keep your sweet baby company. The Cuddle Me - Grey - Floppy Plush Elephant also makes a wonderful baby shower gift and introduces babies to a great character for imaginative play and bonding. Amp up the cuddle factor for your cutie by bringing home this super soft security plush toy with great crafting and details to give them hours of playtime fun.

Spin Master Peek a Boo Puppy Animated Stuffed Animal Plush

Made in a gender-neutral tan colour, this Spin Master Peek-A-Boo puppy features kiddie-safe, soft embroidered eyes and movable arms that clutch a matching, satin-accented blanket. Well made with high quality fabric and durable stitching, this toy provides hours of tactile play and sensory fun for babies. Surface-washable and appropriate for all ages, it's also available in pink and blue, stands 10 inches tall and also makes a great gift.

Push a button on its furry little foot and the puppy greets and invites the baby to play an interactive game of peek-a-booby by lifting the blanket and hiding before popping back out. Listen as your baby chuckles and squeals with delight!

Burt's Bees Baby Organic Bee Lovey Plush, Blossom

Actual blankets with soft toys attached are now fan-favourites among children. Young children need to learn how to become independent from their parents, and this Burt's Bees Baby Organic Bee Lovey Plush can be the perfect transitional item. This bumblebee lovey by Burt's Bees has a 100% organic cotton velour shell with 100% polyester filling, is beautifully crafted and high quality. Totally safe for a baby's sensitive skin, it's chemical-free and makes the perfect companion for teething tots and makes for endless snuggle times during the day and night. Chemical-free and easily washable, this soft toy is sure to appeal to your child's senses and bright imagination easily.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.