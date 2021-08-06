Travel made stylish

Designed with a combination of practicality and convenience, this set of fashionable bags comes loaded with features. Apart from the large main compartment, it comes with an interior pocket that's ideal for carrying documents, a push-button handle, high-quality wheels, and easy-access pockets on the outside. In addition, you can have peace of mind when you travel as this set comes with a five-year international warranty.

If you're on the lookout for great luggage that complements your style, your search ends here.

Durable and versatile option

Manufactured from lightweight and strong materials, this luggage is made for heavy-duty use. Each bag features tear and abrasion-resistant fabric, a side-mounted combination lock, and two convenient padded carrying handles. While the straps inside help you keep your belongings neat, the interior pockets are ideal for keeping small items safe. A feature we love is that by simply opening up a zip, you can expand the bag for an additional 25% more space.

For tough bags that give you the freedom to carry more, this set makes a fantastic purchase.

Attractive and affordable

Available at a pocket-friendly price, this luggage comes as a set of two which will have you covered for most travel needs. We find the 20-inch stroller is perfect for overnighters, and you can use the larger 24-inch bag for longer trips. You won't have to worry about spills and light showers as the bags are made from water-resistant polyester fabric. This set comes in a bright red colour, so you won't have any difficulty identifying your luggage at the airport or station.

If you're looking for an affordable and robust set of luggage, choose this one.

For quality and convenience

Backed by years of research and brought to you by a respected luggage brand, this luggage set delivers quality. The bags feature a roomy interior with a zippered divider and a pocket outside to help you keep smaller items organised and easily accessible. In addition, you'll find it easy to manoeuvre as it comes equipped with a retractable handle and four wheels that rotate in all directions. What's more, it also has a built-in combination lock so you can keep your belongings secure while you travel.

For excellent luggage with dependable quality, we recommend buying this set.