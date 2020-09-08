Soft glow fairy lights to enhance the setting

Light yellowish white glow

These LED lights are battery operated having a warm yellowish white colour that will easily lit up the environment in a cozy and comfortable feel. This is a string light making it very easy to install and extremely flexible due to which you can adjust it the way you wish to as per your requirements. JNS WhOLESALE 3 m Battery Operated Silver 30 LED Decorative Strings Fairy Lights can be filled in any empty bottle and be used as a decorative item for your next house party.

Lantern ball lights

These are copper string cotton ball lights with intricate design that give a warm white LED glow. Its low voltage certification plug-in transformer prevents the users from electric shock and short circuits that cause fire. They are sturdy, bendable, and most importantly waterproof and submersible thus can be used for outdoor purposes to decorate balconies, trees, flower pots, etc. They are very versatile in their make and thus suits for every occasion may it be a festive occasion or campings.CITRA 16 Led Big Cotton Ball Copper String Fairy Light provide comparative more brightness due the AC power supply system in it.

Strip lights with controller

If you want to turn your room into a disco at the new house party or want to enhance the interiors, these lights are going to suffice every need of yours. It has a easy usage, all you need is a 5V USB and you are good to go. These are strip lights thus can be used on any flat surface and offers you twenty different colours and flashing modes to select from along with five different levels of speed and brightness level settings, all these adjustments come in a small controller attached at the end. XERGY USB 5V 5050 RGB LED Flexible Strip Light comes in four different sizes to fit all spaces.

Enhances your photo display

Love to capture memories in photos? Cherish them every moment you want by hanging them in these beautiful photo clip lights and enhance their display. There are in all sixteen clips placed in a spacious distance from each other allowing enough space for each photo. The clips are transparent and in a small and cute star shaped containing LEDs that gives out bright yellow light creating an excellent illumination and warm atmosphere. So if you are looking to decorate the pictures on the wall in a unique way, PESCA Star Photo Clip Lights 16 LED is the product for you.