Soft and cute blankets for babies

Baby Quilt Cum Wrapper Blanket

LuvLap has 100% Muslin Cotton 6 Layered Reversible Baby Quilt Cum Wrapper Blanket in the colour Peach Sheep. It is made of 100 percent muslin-cotton material, extremely soft and gentle on skin. It is 6 gauze layered thick quilted blanket. It has Multipurpose usage - can be used as baby burp cloth, baby blanket, nursing cover during travel, quilt and swaddle wrapper. It has quick dry technology with a good absorbency rate. The blankets get softer with every wash. It is breathable material safe on sensitive skin. The cotton muslin blanket is lightweight and ideal for Indian weather.

Cute blanket

AVI brings this Supersoft and Warm Plush Cute Sleep Security Blanket for Infant or Newborn Baby in Cat Design. it comes in the colour Grey. It is made up of mink material. It has breathable and very soft materials to ensure good ventilation. This is a plush toy cute animal. The soft plush cover with PP cotton fully filled is ideal for baby children, air conditioned room, car or outdoor sport. The blanket has velvet covering. It is Perfect For Kids Upto 5 Years. It has good ratings and is a bit heavy with 1 kg as its overall weight.

3-in-1 baby blanket

BRANDONN brings 3 in 1: Baby blanket, safety bag and a sleeping bag for babies in a cute baby pink colour. Keep your baby warm and cozy with Brandonn Baby Product. The blankets are all made with soft Polar fleece for comfort. They stay soft even after multiple washings. The material is warm and fluffy and safe for the babies and is also comfortable, lightweight and travel friendly for parents. These baby blankets are perfect for colder days when you want a little more coverage for your baby. It is perfect for babies between the age of 0 to 6 months.

Baby Blanket Wrappers

MY NEWBORN company brings this soft baby blanket wrappers which come in sets of 2 Pcs. These come in the colour HotPink and Sky blue. A perfect soft blanket for your little one to feel warm. You can always gift this product in your friends/relatives baby showers. These are proudly MADE IN INDIA-Pack of 2 Baby Wrapper Blankets. Size of each sheet is 39 Inch X 29 inch which is perfect for your little one. It is recommended for 0-6 Months. Use as baby blankets cum baby wrapper cum shawl. The product is made of durable fabric.