Soaps that are gentle and safe for baby

The Moms Co. Tear-Free Natural Baby Wash

This is a tear free baby wash. It is made with a blend of natural oils. It is a coconut based cleanser with oils like avocado oil that gently clean baby's skin while retaining moisture. This baby wash is gentle on the eyes. Organic argan oil and organic aloe vera gel moisturise and soften skin while organic chamomile oil and calendula oil soothe the baby’s skin. This wash is clinically tested to be hypoallergenic, mild and gentle for baby's soft sensitive skin. This wash is sulphate free and paraben free. It is made without mineral oil, sulphates, parabens, phenoxyethanol, synthetic fragrances, and other harmful chemicals.

Mee Mee Nourishing Baby Soap

This nourishing baby soap conforms to the international standards of safety and hygiene. It is free of parabens and other harmful chemicals and preservatives. It contains almond, aloe vera and milk extracts. The almond nourishes the skin of the baby. The baby soap has a gentle fragrance that is suitable for new-borns and young children. The aloe vera in it maintains the skin's elasticity. The milk extracts ensure that the baby’s skin is adequately moisturised. This baby soap is perfect for babies from 0 to 5 years.

Mamaearth Moisturizing Baby Bathing Soap

This bar is soap free and is made from natural ingredients such as coconut based cleansers. Thus, it maintains 5.5 pH which is ideal for the soft, gentle and delicate skin of babies. For joyful bath time, this soap carefully formulated bathing bar is tear free. It does not irritate the eyes or sensitive skin of the baby. The natural nutrients in goat milk get absorbed easily in the skin of your baby and keeps it moisturized for a long time. Goat milk also helps in soothing dry and itchy skin of babies. One of the best known ingredients to soothe dry, itchy and irritated skin is unflavoured oats. It is also a good cleansing agent for eczema prone babies. This soap is great for new born babies also.

Sebamed Baby Cleansing Bar

The perfect choice for your baby's first bath, Sebamed baby cleansing bar is a mild soap-free bar for your baby. It has sodium cocoyl glutamate and amino acids; this cleansing bar ensures that your baby's skin is soft and healthy. This cleansing bar but does not strip the moisture off the baby's skin. It also has the natural skin-related sugar insulin and Panthenol. This helps in moisturising and regenerating your baby's skin. Vitamin E, which helps in soothing the skin, also contributes to keeping your child's skin health. This soap-free bar offers complete cleansing without drying out the skin because of its pH value of 5.5. This soap-free bar is perfect for new-borns and toddlers.