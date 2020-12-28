Snow jackets for women to keep them toasty in winter

Quilted cap jacket

The Da Anushi Quilted Cap Jacket is available in two other colours, except for navy blue, which are – black and wine red. It has a regular fit and can go for both hand wash as well as machine wash. It is made of 100% nylon and is basically a bomber jacket. It is available in four sizes – S, M, L and XL and has two pockets attached to it. This lightweight quilted jacket is snow proof, waterproof as well as windproof and comes with an attached hood, to keet your head secure from snow too!

Regular jacket

The Columbia Women’s Jacket is available in three other colours, except for elderberry, and they are – black, rich wine and dark elderberry. It is available in sizes ranging from XS to XL. It is to be machine washed only. This jacket is made up of 92% polyester and 8% elastane. It requires machine wash only. It has an Omni Windblock Technology that provides the wearer with a comfortable breathable wind protection as well as water resistant fabric. It has a 2-way comfort stitch and also has an abrasion resistant chin guard.

Quilted Jacket

The Cazibe Women’s Quilted Jacket is available in five other colours, except for yellow/gold, and they are – black, light pink, maroon, olive and silver grey. Sizes available are – M, L, XL and 2XL. It requires hand wash only, and is made up of 100% nylon fabric. It has a plain design but has a quilted inner, to provide extra padding and comfort, especially when the snow becomes unbearable. This jacket has a zip fly with button closure system. It is extremely comfortable to wear, and its soothing colours make you feel warm, even during extreme harsh weather conditions!

Solid Winter Jacket

The Classio Fashion Women’s Winter Jacket is available in six other colours, except for maroon, and they are – blue, light pink, cream, olive green, pink and khaki. Sizes are available from S to 2XL. This jacket requires machine wash and has a regular fit. It is waterproof, windproof as well as snow proof. It comes with a detachable fur hood, fur neck as well as inner fur. It has an overall comfortable contour fit, which feels soft on the skin and gets more comfortable, smooth and soothing after every wash!