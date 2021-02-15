Snare Cajon's for the perfect music accompaniment

Knob control

The Clapbox CB40 Cajons combine articulate rhythmic punctuation with a warm tonal quality to give players a focused sound and wide dynamic range. It is made of Birch Front Plate/Tapa & MDF body, these Cajons respond with a punchy low-end thud and crisp slap tones. The highly expressive snare sounds come from adjustable snares that can be controlled with a knob that changes the amount of pressure the snares have against the tapa, altering their sensitivity. They may also be turned completely off- giving a groovy bass tone. Live or in Studio, you will feel great experiencing the full bass spectrum, sizzle snares, slap, and responsive finger rolls, inspiring your beats and music.

Made with hardwood

ARCTIC Cajon is constructed of dense hardwood for full, resonant bass notes and crisp slap tones. An internal snare system is fitted against the inside of the playing surface to add a sizzle effect, mimicking the sound of a snare drum. The front plate responds well to finger rolls as well as corner slaps and bass hits, giving you optimal dynamic control. When played towards the centre, the solid natural finish resonating body accompanies the playing surface by broadening your bass notes to achieve a deep and punchy sound, reacting much like a kick drum. It is very much ideal for acoustic gigs when a full drum kit cannot be used. The portability of the Cajon makes it easy for musicians to integrate into their main act, on stage or in the studio.

Classic style

Introducing Blueberry string Jam Cajon, a perfect musical instrument that brings more life into your music. An amazing handcrafted wooden panel box frame built-in classic /traditional instrument style. Blueberry string Jam Cajon is exquisitely engineered to allow musicians to express themselves. It features an internal adjustable guitar string which provides smooth rhythmic sound production for a better musical experience. The strings can be tuned from the bottom of the Cajon. The box features a rubber- capped feet to prevent any possibility of vibration interference and encourage original crystal clear acoustic sound production.

Drum experience

The KAXON Cajon is made out of Oakwood Tapa and MDF body, and the three sets of internal snare wires deliver the classic Cajon sound. The Cajon has amazing bass. Each Cajon undergoes strict sound quality checks to give you an experience of a full-fledged portable drum kit. The KAXON Cajons are the best and the finest sounding Cajon available in the market today. They are also very useful during unplugged gigs for delivering the rhythmic foundation for a whole band when a full drum set can't be used.