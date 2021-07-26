Gluten-free goodness for everyday snacking

Prepared with roasted peanuts, cocoa powder and chocolate chips this peanut butter is tasty as well as healthy. It contains no stabilizers or fillers and is made entirely with gluten-free and vegan ingredients making it a healthy snack choice. It can be eaten as a spread with bread and chapati, blended with milk to make shakes or even used as a dip with fruits and crackers. The product doesn’t require any refrigeration but storing it in the fridge will increase its shelf life for sure. This product is good for someone who wants to carry it on one of their travels.

Creamy texture for easier spread

This peanut butter is made with the help of 100% natural ingredients that have been freshly sourced. The texture is perfectly smooth and creamy making it easier for you to spread onto bread or toast. It contains no stimulants which is a sigh of relief for everyone who is health-conscious or a gym freak. Also, this peanut butter is high in protein and fibre which also means it can aid in digestion. Buy this product if you’re looking for a peanut butter with all-natural ingredients.

Prepared with premium ingredients

One of the best kinds of peanut butter available today, this jar contains nothing but peanuts, jaggery and a tiny amount of salt. It has no added oils, refined sugar or preservatives making it a healthy snack to devour. The product is known to stay unspoiled even when stored at room temperature even though it may go through oil separation. This process is natural and occurs when no stabilizers have been added so you don’t need to worry. Simply stir and consume. This peanut butter is perfect for those who want zero added sugars in the product.

Tasty blend of peanut butter and chocolate

Packed with proteins and yumminess, this peanut butter is a blend of peanuts as well as rich dark chocolate for added flavour. It is not only delicious but also makes for a great source of healthy fat. This peanut butter is one you can rely on for pre and post-workout snacks - simply spread it on toast or eat on the side with your favourite meal. It can also be eaten with crackers, cookies, or be added to smoothies and desserts. Buy this product for its protein-rich properties.