Smell like a dream with these top fragrances for women

A multi-purpose cologne that protects you

This one has been enjoying its popularity for decades now. It is not just a cologne but also protects your skin from 99% germs. Use a few drops of this cologne with warm water to freshen up your babies while travelling or add it to your bath water to get that spa-like freshness. Interestingly, the cologne and its fresh fragrance are known to reduce headache and fever. To do so - add a few drops of the cologne onto a cloth soaked in warm water and apply it on your forehead for relief. Pick this cologne up for its refreshing and healing fragrance.

A burst of fruity freshness for hot summer days

This one is for the floral-fruity fragrance lovers. It comes with fruity top notes of pear, cherry, plum and Mandarin orange while the middle notes and base notes include peony, gardenia, vanilla, walnut, musk and sandalwood. The fragrance is not too strong and can last up to 4-8 hours. A few sprays of this fragrance will keep you feeling fresh and very youthful. Suitable for women, this one is a super-romantic scent with long-lasting freshness perfect for hot summer days.

Musk and woody notes for the sophisticated you

Musk, a note that can be described as earthy, woody, and almost very hard to miss. With this one, you are bound to be known for your fragrance. With a spritz of this perfume, your nose catches the intoxicating fragrance that delivers long-lasting freshness, meaning you don't have to worry about reapplying it throughout the day. Its sensual notes with a woody endnote make it an acquired choice of fragrance. A crisp blend, pick this up for its durability and uniqueness.

Easy Breezy freshness of cool waters

With this one, experience the fresh cool air that reminds you of the cool breeze near the sea. The top notes of this perfume consist of watermelon and pineapple fragrances. With sweet and mysterious undertones, this deodorant is bound to attract attention and flattering compliments. Lightweight and compact, you can easily carry it around in your handbag. This deodorant spray comes in a 100ml bottle and contains just the right amount of deodorant for an active woman who loves to spend her time outdoors.