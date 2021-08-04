Refreshing everyday scent

You simply can’t go wrong with this white musk floral fragrance mist. It has delightful notes of pink pepper and bergamot that come together with notes of peony and lily of the valley. This cruelty-free product makes for a comfortable scent that’s perfect to wear during the day and night. It’s a very versatile fragrance that’s not too overpowering. If you are looking for a new scent that’s breezy enough to wear every day, this one will be the perfect addition to your perfume collection.

Light fragrance perfect for daytime

This white musk cologne spray for women is a wonderful scent to wear during the daytime. The minimalist bottle with the delicate floral design on the front would look beautiful while displayed on your nightstand or vanity. With a smaller volume of 96 ml, this spray is a great size to travel with as well. If you are more into lighter fragrances, this cologne would work well for you. This one also makes a great gift that can be worn by women of all ages.

Sweet starter level fragrance

A whiff of this white musk perfume will totally refresh your senses and put a spring in your step. The matte finish on the bottle gives it a very premium look, and makes it excellent for displaying purposes as well. If you have just started to build your perfume and fragrance collection or shopping with a tighter budget, you can opt for this one. You get 100 ml of product which is also a good size for a beginner and a great way to try out the white musk scent.

Travel friendly body spray

This white musk spray is a great option for girls and women who are always on the go. The smaller size and plastic packaging make it much easier to carry around and throw in your handbag to carry when you are travelling. If you prefer to wear sweet fragrances with just a subtle hint of fruity notes as well, add this one to your cart. The scent is long lasting so you won’t have to worry about reapplying it too many times throughout the day either.