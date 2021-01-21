Smart water bottles for maintaining temperature consistency

Perfect travel companion

This bottle is made up of 304 grade premium stainless steel and has non- corrosive and rust-resistant double insulated vacuum walls which retain heat upto 12 hours and cold upto 24hours. Privilege Smart Vacuum Insulated Water Bottle with LED Temperature Display has a capacity of 500ml and can be used as an idle companion on trips and travels owing to its lightweight and consistent temperature maintain capacity.

Double wall insulated bottle

Drink your beverage with peace of mind with this tumbler as it is made from safe and non-toxic, BPA free lid and food garage stainless steel which endures there are no chemicals that will leech into the contents. It has the capacity of 500ml. RichShit Smart Water Bottle ensures no accidental spills and truly leak proof thought it double walled insulation and secure locking system. If you are looking out for leak proof, this is the one for you. It has a slender and slim design that fits in most cup holders.

Classy looks

This tumbler is manufactured from high quality BPA free lid and food grade stainless steel. SHIVAM Smart Vacuum Insulated Water Bottle is a waterproof bottle with double wall protection and comes with an inbuilt tea filter to separate the bag and water. It has a non-slip cup bottom to ensure the bottle stays steady and firm on any surface. It has a capacity of 450ml so if you are a tea lover and looking for a smart water bottle, this one’s for you.

Suitable for every environment

This thermos bottle comes with an intelligent temperature cup that accurately reads temperature and is sensitive to even a light touch due to which it will display the temperature instantly in the LED touch screen present on its cap. The battery will last upto 80,000 touches without charging that is approximately 5+ years! AusleseSmart Temperature Display Water Bottle is made from food grade quality stainless steel with matt black finish and can be used in any and every setting.