Smart notebooks - a step towards sustainable living

A smart notebook in the size of 11 inch by 8.5 inch containing 32 pages reusable pages. Every single of its 36 pages are perfectly clean so no marking interferes in your writing. You have to write with the Pilot Frixion pen, scan, upload on any cloud Google Drive, Dropbox, Evernote, Box, OneNote, Slack, iCloud and email and wipe it off with a clean cloth to reuse. It works with any pen, marker and highlighter from the Pilot Frixion line and is provided with one pen. So if you are looking for a drive compatible smart notebook, Rocketbook Everlast Smart Notebook is the one for you.

Easy to carry

If you are an office going person and need to maintain a notepad to jot down the ideas and point in a meeting, brainstorming sessions, etc this notepad is the best one for you. It will not only reduce the paper consumption but also allows you to easily scan the notes and upload them so you don;t have to undergo the tedious double work process of typing down the noted points to email them to your boss or colleagues. NEWYES Reusable Smart Notebook comes with 50 ruled pages and 25 dotted pages with a pilot frixion pen and is perfect in size to be carried everywhere.

Five subject notebook

A smart notebook having 5 sections separated by 5 translucent plastic subject dividers. Two sections feature ruled paper, two include plain paper, and one has dot-grid paper. It has a total of 150 pages consisting of 60 ruled, 60 plain, 30 dot-grid pages and has a backpack-friendly size of 23.5cms X 17.5cms. The paper quality is thick, bright and grainless for friction free writing with no ink bleeds and smudges. It also allows you to easily rectify your mistakes by just wiping off with a wet cloth. If you are a college or school going child, Infinote Classroom Reusable 5-Subject Stone Paper Smart Notebook is a perfect buy for you that comes with an erasable pen.

Premium hardbound planner diary

A 100 pages having 192 gms thickness that are smooth, of premium quality, waterproof and tear resistant planner of A5 size. The pages are erasable and reusable which can be cleaned with a wet or moist cloth or the eraser present on the rear end of the Pilot Frixion Pen. This planner diary has a unique patented pages layout that helps in better time management & 4 times more productivity improvement thus helping you achieve more goals and live happier than ever. The pen holder provided ensures that you always have the erasable pen with you. So if you are looking for a planner, Cuir Ally Dexter Smart Erasable & Reusable Notebook is a perfect buy for you that will save you the daily need of a new paper for planning out your things.