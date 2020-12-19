Smart non-precious metal jewelry for everyday wear

Jhumkas

The Luxor Traditional Non-Precious Metal Gold Plated and American Diamond Jhumka has two designs from which you can choose. It is extremely durable and goes really well with both traditional wear such as sarees, anarkalis as well as western wear, such as dresses and gowns. These earrings are 9 cm long and 3 cm wide. The makers promise that these jhumkas are made using international jewellery standards in mind, so you needn’t worry about them getting broken or rusted. Since they’re gold placed and have American diamonds encrusted in them, they’re pretty gorgeous too!

Bracelet

The Shining Diva Fashion Romantic Bracelet comes in two colour variants – blue and white. It weighs a mere 0.03 kilogram and is of Italian design. This bracelet is platinum plated and has a 5 layer advanced micro white gold plating all the way from Germany. Also, the best part is – this plating doesn’t fade off easily. This bracelet comes in a free size and is both nickel and lead free, making it anti-allergic to the skin. It can considered an ideal gift for your loved one or for any family member, who might want to look sleek and stylish for an outing!

Traditional bangles

The VFJ Vighnaharta Fashion Jewellery Brass and Non-Precious Metal and Gold Plated Bangles comes in a set of 3. It weighs a total of 45 gms and the gold plating is of 1 gm. These bangles look quite gorgeous and will go really well with traditional wears such as sarees, salwar suits, lehengas and the like. You can wear them to weddings, parties or even social gatherings. They’re quite sleek and will go well for both women as well as young girls, which is why it can easily be considered a must have!

White jewellery set

The white gold jewellery set from the house of Shining Diva has an Austrian crystal pendant that comes along with a chain, a pair of earrings and one bracelet. This set goes through 5 layers of 18k micro white gold plating to provide high durability. It is both lead and nickel free, so you are going to be free from allergies even if it is worn for long hours at a stretch. It has an intricate polish which gives this set a glossy finish, making it shine out!