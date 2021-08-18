Lightweight

This running shoe from Bourge is extremely lightweight. The colour combination is great, making it very stylish as well. Whoever is wearing this shoe will not feel heavy with this on, making it ideal for running, cycling or playing any sport that involves running. Being light in weight, your child will be absolutely fine keeping it on for a long time, thus making him less prone to injury. This shoe will look great with a solid colour or colour-blocked bottoms.

Great fitting

This pair of DAYZ Kids Sports Shoes is loved by thousands of parents and children because it fits very well. If you choose the right size as per the measurement, this will be a great purchase. The fitting is great and is very comfortable. Also, the quality of the sole is very nice, hence it will have a very less chance of slipping. The show looks very smart and is a very comfortable one as well/

Water-resistant

One of the biggest concerns parents have is their kids getting their clothes and shoes wet, thereafter catching a cold. Not to worry, TRASE takes care of this challenge. This will be the ideal playing or running shoes! This shoe is of a great quality and is water-proof. Also, the grip of the shoe is very nice. This will be an ideal purchase for your child. Now your child can run through puddles and you don’t have to worry about an infection.

Very comfortable

This is a very stylish looking pair of shoes by Klepe and is extremely comfortable. This shoe can be worn while playing and will even look stylish on other outfits as well. The colour of the shoe looks great. This will be a great gift as well as it looks great. The quality of the shoe is great, grip is good, look-wise amazing and very comfortable. The best part of the shoe is how comfortable it is.