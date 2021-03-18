Smart bedside lights for aesthetic room

LED Light

This is a direct plug-in LED light lamp for laptops. SaleOn Flexible light is super bright white in color. The lamp can last up to 10000 hours. The flexible metal bellows can do a whole rotation, bends freely. It lets you adjust the angles. It is flexible and very much convenient. It is small and light in weight. It should be directly plugged into the USB port. It is suitable for notebook computers, desktops, etc.

Adaptive Control Light

CoolBell light has a built-in sensitive light sensor. The light automatically turns on at night and turns off in the daytime. The brightness will change according to the brightness of the environment light making it very convenient. This light can be used in bedrooms, bathrooms, hallways, kitchen, living room, balcony, warehouse, dark staircases, etc.

Bedside Light

Mi Smart bedside light comes with 16 million color options with the ease of a touch panel and voice control. This 12W lamp gives 400 lumens of brightness. You can connect the lamp with a 2.4 GHz Wi-Fi and control it using Mi Home App. It has intuitive controls on a touch panel. The professional light mixing technology helps you to relax and reduces stress.

Home Cube

Home Cube is a multi-function light with two USB ports to charge your mobile phone or any other devices simultaneously. It has a smart sensor, turn on the auto button; the photocell sensor will automatically turn the light on at dusk and off at dawn. It provides warm white light which is soft enough not to dazzle your sleepy eyes, building a comfortable atmosphere, perfect for kids' bedroom, nursery, bedside lamp, etc.