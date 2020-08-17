Small wall shelves to beautify your rooms.

Intersecting 4 shelves

These decorative intersecting shelves are made of medium density fiberboard which makes it super sturdy and durable. These shelves can be used as stand alone or for including additional shelving space. Amaze Shoppee Wooden Wall Mounted Shelf Rack for Living Room Decor comes in a beautiful deep brown colour that gives it a vintage look. So if you are looking out for some vintage looking shelves to adorn your walls, this will surely suffice your need. It has a simple design which can easily accommodate books, small plants, show pieces or photo frames keep it classic.

A fusion of traditional and modern design

This is a marvellous 6 racs shelf in a chic geometric pattern - hexagon, giving it a contemporary look. It is a fusion of traditional and modern design serving the buyer multiple benefits as it not only suits perfectly fine for home but also for office and cafe environment. It has a stylish look which can accommodate a huge amount of storage, especially small collectables that look great in it. Furniture Cafe Hexagon Shape Set of 6 Floating Wall Shelves come in a serene combination of white and blue giving a peaceful feeling. If you are looking out for unique designed shelves to adorn your walls, these shelves will surely suffice your needs.

Serves perfect for office

These beautiful floating shelves are both reliable and aesthetic.They consist of 1 large rectangle, 2 small cubes and a shelf drawing attention wherever they are mounted. Worthy Shoppee Home Decor Floating Wall Shelf consumes very less space saving you from the bulky look. It’s black coloured sleek design portrays luxury, sophistication and strength thus making it the best buy for the office giving it an aura of strength and dominance. It's premium material makes it durable and sturdy ensuring it can hold weight upto 3.6 kgs. They serve as a perfect place to keep your awards and books.

Best one for display of your decorative items

These shelves are designed in a unique zig-zag design that adorns the corner of your walls of home as well as office. They are made of premium high grade prelam engineering wood. Its attractive design and structure has shelves carefully dimensioned to be very spacious in order to accommodate your special antique, decorative or showpiece items or even your most loved novels. BLUEWUD Morpheus Engineered Wood Wall Decor Corner Shelves/Zigzag Display Rack has a multi tiring of 3 shelves and with its intact structure it fits properly on the wall. So if you need a unique designed shelf to keep your things at display, this one serves the purpose well.