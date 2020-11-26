Small artificial planters that create an illusion of nature at home

Completely safe material

This planter is made of eco-friendly soft plastic that has natural fresh colour along with being poisonless and harmless making it a perfect buy for household settings. This white planter has a height of 3.54 inches x width of 2.56 inches and has some very beautiful artificial yellow and orange flower plant having green gradient leave planted in it making its total height of 9.54 inches. Decorating Lives Mini Artificial Plant in Pots can be used in various ways like centerpiece for tables, or in window panes, etc.

Very vibrant shade

A ceramic planter in vibrant orange shade with glossy finish that immediately draws attention towards itself. It is in a very appealing heart shape that contains artificial rose flowers which are 100% safe and made of eco friendly plastic. Art Street Artificial Flowers/Plants/Orange Rose Flower in Ceramic Pot is 7inches x 6 inches in size and is waterproof as well as uv resistant making it perfect for outdoor use.

Matt black finish planter

A beautiful matt black finish planter with glossy rim gives it a very aesthetic look. The planter is 8 cm in height and has a bottom of 5.5 cm. It has a natural looking artificial red and green Dracaena bonsai plant in it that makes up the total height of 24 cm. The planter is decorated with pebbles on the surface that make it look more attractive. If you are looking for a planter to be placed in the lounge or entrance, Fourwalls artificial 24 Cm Tall, Natural Looking Dracaena Bonsai Plant is the best pick.

A very formal make

A pair of plastic planters one in a bigger dimension of 9 cm in height and 8 cm in width and the other smaller one of 5 inches in height and 4.5 inches in width and a base of 3 inches. These pure white coloured plastic planters have artificial plants potted in them that look more like real ones. If you are looking for an artificial planter to be kept in the office or at your desk, Planters Artificial Flower Trees are the best buy for you.