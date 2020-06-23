Slim fit garments for that ultimate silhouette

ManQ Men's Slim Fit Formal Blazer

So, you’ve made the decision to get a slim fit jacket. Congratulations! This might just be the best thing you’ve done to update your look. When picking a jacket, be sure to pick one that is close to the body with some room to move. The jacket should hug your body and not strangle your gait. A rough guide will tell you that if you wear a "30" size jeans your blazer size should be "36". Overall, the blazer size should be 6-inch over your jeans waist size. This slim fit and solid pattern blazer can be paired formally with trousers or casually with jeans.

DENIMHOLIC Mens Ribbed Slim Fit Knitted Pullover Turtleneck Sweater

Made with 100% cotton, this denimholic ribbed, slim fit pullover provides optimal softness and durability. The high-end knit process does not shrink and is best when paired with a grey suit or blue jeans. Likely to become one of your wardrobe favourites this versatile clothing made of thick cotton knit trim, offers a slight stretch that is soft and comfortable for almost any kind of weather and can be layered up for colder weather or worn by themselves as a casual option for everyday activities. When it comes to maintenance, hand wash is recommended to maintain the shape and fit of the garment for years.

Miss Olive Women's Slim fit Top

Striped, plain, polka, lace, dotted or printed, now you can make a clean, crisp statement at the office with this shirt. Close-cut, this slim fit top with added stretch will give you extra comfort and the perfect blouse to add to your basic norm core wardrobe. Crafted from soft, smooth and 100% polyester the material offers superior comfort, a slimming silhouette in a beautiful lace. Perfect for a formal event or a casual evening out, it's easy to style up or down in a jiffy. Lightweight and uniquely styled, you can create stunning curves, make yourself more beautiful, fashion, sexy and elegant in one easy step.

Broadstar Women's Denim Slim Fit Jeans

These jeans fit like a glove. Made of superior quality, acid wash denim, this pair of jeans gives your tummy a beautiful corseted look and highlights the smallest part of your body - your waist. Fashion forward and perfectly cut, this pair looks great on ladies with different kinds of body shapes and sizes. Make your legs look elongated and slim in this fantastic pair of jeans. Pair with a white shirt, a lace blouse or even a spiffy jacket to make the most flattering outfit you can mix and match with a whole range of pieces from your wardrobe.