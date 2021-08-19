A shirt for the fashion-savvy

This casual shirt comes in an army green colour and is made from 100% cotton. With the number of colour options available, you're sure to find one you love. The shirt has two buttoned-down pockets that are functional and give the shirt a more relaxed style. A stitched-on embroidered patch above the left pocket adds a bit of flair to the shirt's casual look. The shirt looks great on a pair of jeans or casual trousers, adding options to your wardrobe. Buy it for relaxed nights out with friends.

Made for comfort and style

This shirt has a classic checked design which is a must-have pattern in any guy's wardrobe. It has a slim collar to fit the streamlined look of the shirt. The shirt is light and has a soft finish, making it a perfect choice for hot and sunny days. The curved hemline is a great design choice and adds to the shirts casual look. Pair this piece with skinny fit jeans for a laid-back, modern look.

Light and easy-to-wear

This shirt has the look of denim but is made from a much lighter cotton fabric. Jeans will never go out of style, so you can be assured this shirt will always have a place in your wardrobe. The shirt gives you the best of both fabrics, the rugged look of denim with the softness and breathability of the cotton. The shirt can be easily paired with bottoms from your closet to create an outfit that truly exhibits your style. Buy it to show off a denim look with the airiness of cotton.

For an updated everyday look

This shirt with its light blue colour will look good on anyone. The shirt is made from a lightweight fabric that makes it comfortable and a great choice in any weather. Wear it over shorts or casual trousers for a trendy modern look. The light-blue pattern across the shirt is subtle and understated enough to work as casual-business attire, as well. Its slim-fit design is tailored to give you a look that is streamlined and also show-off your physique. If you're looking for something to highlight your hours at the gym, pick this one.