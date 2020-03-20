Sleeping bag & tents for the best camping trip

Coleman Palmetto, Cool Weather Sleeping Bag



These bags help you stay warm even in cold temperatures with the polyester cover and soft tricot fiber blend liner. The specially-designed, patented zipper system plows fabric away from the zipper to avoid snags, and the patented roll control system keeps the bag in place for easier rolling and the quick cord no-tie packing system makes storage easy.

The bag has features like fiberlock which prevents insulation from shifting thereby increasing durability and thermolock which manages to reduce heat loss through the zipper, keeping you warmer. Thus if there is an upcoming cool weather camping trip, then look no further than the Coleman Palmetto bag.

Kefi Outdoors Sleeping Bag

Now this is difficult to comprehend. Weighing in at just 800gms, this ultralight sleeping bag is one of the lightest and most versatile sleeping bags around. It offers Supra-loft insulation which is utmost waterproof, compressible and lightweight with warmth to keep safe. There is no need to roll it up as one can simply start at the bottom and stuff the bag inside.

It has a really durable fabric that washes incredibly well. The seams are double reinforced, and the zippers are rigorously tested for long lasting use. And with the amount of stuff you carry for camping, you won’t even notice the Kefi sleeping bag you bring along.

AmazonBasics Tent for Camping



A 4 person dome tent, the AmazonBasics tent provides a cool-air port and adjustable ventilation across its length and width. The tent’s rainfly and walls feature coated-polyester fabric for strength while the tent’s rainfly awning creates cooling shade and added rain protection, the included stakes help keep the tent grounded when the wind picks up.

The door is hooded for optimal airflow, even when it is raining. The presence of a ground vent and mesh vents on the roof help move air up and out. Plus never forget the joy of setting up a tent with your loved ones which gives you memories of a lifetime.

Voroly Waterproof Mummy Sleeping Bag



The Voroly ultralight sleeping bags are built for your comfort and because of the innovative fill that keeps you warm. They are large sleeping bags that provide more shoulder and leg room than conventional bags. The built-out footbox also provides more room for your feet while a compression sack is included for stuffing your sleeping bag when you need to pack.

A robust and durable zipper closure allows ventilation and flexibility while the sturdy strap on the top secures the zipper. Integrated tubes of insulation across the zipper and the chest make sure no warmth is lost and the sleeping bag folds to a compact size that fits perfectly in the compression sack.

