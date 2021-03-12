Sleep well in these super comfortable nightdresses

Add elegance and grace to your night look with this nightwear

This woman's satin nightwear is free size. The comfortable and soft fabric fits best up to 36 inches bust size. The black colour of the nightdress adds to its elegance and grace. This regular fit nightwear ends slightly above the knee. The fine detailing done with the frills and lace makes this nightdress stand out amongst others. It is sleeveless making it perfect for the summer season. This nightdress will ensure that you sleep comfortably and peacefully all night long.

Sleep well in this nightwear

This nightwear is made from high-quality premium cotton. The soft fabric makes one extremely comfortable while sleeping. It is a full-length nightdress. The pocket on one side is definitely a bonus. The premium cotton nighty is available in trendy and vibrant colours – wine, rani pink, navy blue and maroon. It has a comfort fit and is available in various sizes. The embroidery is fine and sophisticated. The fabric is thin and lightweight ensuring a good night’s sleep. This night is perfect for women of all ages.

Get sound sleep in this soft nightdress

This nightdress is a short length nightdress. It ends right above the knee. It is available in a wide range of colours including pink, blue, green, maroon among many others. There are a few printed ones too. This nightwear is available in several sizes ranging from S to XL. This comfort fit nightdress is sleeveless and very budget-friendly. Made with satin lycra, it is easy to wash and maintain; it can be washed in the washing machine. This nightdress is perfect for young girls and women.

Sleep comfortably in summer with this nightdress

This soft and comfortable nightdress is full length. It is printed with eye-catching designs. It comes in three colours – blue, red and maroon. This nightdress is available in a wide range of sizes. The placket opening ensures great comfort. Made of cotton fabric, this nightdress is great for the warmer months. A sure plus is a pocket on one side of the nighty. Taking care of this nightwear is not much of a task as it can be hand washed as well as machine washed.