Sleep tight- Blankets and throws for your home

NKK PNP PANIPAT Manufactured Double Fleece Polar Blanket (Blue)

In cold winters, there’s nothing more comforting than a warm and plush blanket that you can take with you as you move around the house. The verdict is in on this double fleece covering - it’s a snug fit for most homes. The majority of users agree that this thick fleece style blanket is an excellent buy. Perfect as an ac comforter, dohar or warm blanket, this beautiful royal blue cover is smooth and durable. Easy to maintain, all you need to do to care for this blanket is throw it into your machine for a 40 degree machine wash, line dry it and keep your iron away.

Fusion Celerrio Mink Blanket for Winter

When snuggling up in bed or lounging on an armchair, a super soft faux fur blanket can be your perfect companion. Extremely popular with plenty of great reviews, this luxurious faux mink blanket is made with exclusive premium 100% ultra-fine polyester. Featuring a breathable material it’s the ideal combination of warm, lightweight and soft besides being gentle on your skin. Machine washable and perfect for beds, couches, camping, chilly movie theatres or traveling, pick from a range of colours like Camel Golden, Chocolate Brown, Golden, Maroon, Navy Blue, Pink, Purple and Red. Useful all year round, this one even makes a great housewarming gift for family and friends.

Divine Casa Reversible Microfibre Comforter/Blanket/Quilt/Duvet & Comforter, Ac Single

Made of single polyester, this thin quilted comforter is ideal for everyday use. With 100% brush microfiber, this is perfect for the bedroom or living room as a layering piece that works all year through. Reversible and perfect even for someone who is 6 feet tall, the intricate print and colour is subtle on one side and rich and luxurious on the other. This is what makes it versatile enough to fit into any home style easily. Soft, cosy and lightweight this single comforter is expertly tailored and also makes a perfect gift for weddings and birthdays.

SIGNATURE- Mink Blanket Reversible - Double Layer Suitable for Heavy Winters- Double Bed 220 cm * 240cm

If you’ve been in the market for a while and have been looking for a plush blanket that will keep you warm, the SIGNATURE- Mink Blanket is our top pick. It is a fleece throw made with brushed polyester for extra softness. Its feel against the skin is unparalleled, and it provides just the right amount of warmth for all-season use. Double ply makes it thick and perfectly cosy during extreme weather while its breathability and moisture absorption helps you get sound, deep sleep. Easy to maintain this blanket can be either machine washed with a mild detergent or dry-cleaned to give you years of care and use.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.