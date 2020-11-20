Sleep sound with these memory foam mattresses

Ultra-fresh Technology

This foam mattress is a one-size-fits-all of mattresses. It features an ultra-fresh technology that keeps the mattress well-ventilated and free of bacteria, mold and fungi. The cotton candy surface keeps the mattress cool, giving you undisturbed sleep. Durfi Memory Mattress also has pocket spring feature that gives you a more buoyant feel and prevents from sagging or changing its shape. This mattress is also available in different sizes and three different thicknesses so you can choose according to your bed. Good for people who like firm mattresses.

Dual-sided Structure

This is a perfect foam mattress for someone who needs some amount of back support while sleeping. It has unique technological structure that lets you enjoy a sound and extremely peaceful sleep. Wake Up Ortho Memory Mattress has a firm base support and neem infused knitted fabric that keeps you cool. It is dual sided, one keeps your body cool and the other side gives your spine extra support and also helps to relieve back pain.

Dual Comfort Layers

This mattress will give you a luxurious feel while sleeping. It has extremely adaptive foam that gives you a bouncy yet supportive feel. The surface of the mattress is made of an anti-microbial breathable fabric and the inner fabric maintains air-flow. The overall mattress is made of three different combinations of materials to ensure that you get the best sleep possible. Springtek Aspire Comfort Mattress is also very cost effective and is shipped in a compact packaging. Good for people who can’t spend a lot.

Adaptive Mattress

If you wish to sleep like a baby, then this is the perfect mattress for you. The mattress is engineered to adapt to your body position and act on your pressure points so you wake up fresher. It is also designed with five layers to give your back optimum support and relieve any pain caused. Sleep X’s neem fresh technology and aero firm bottom allows you and your body to breathe and keep you hygienic. This mattress is also cost effective and available in various sizes.