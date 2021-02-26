Sleep In Luxury With These Top Four 1000 Thread Count Beddings

Soft pure cotton sheet

Available in sophisticated colors like baby pink, silver grey and sage green this bedding set will not only look pretty in your bedroom but also ensure that you sleep comfortably. The pack contains seven pieces - 1 fitted bed sheet that covers your mattress perfectly, 2 pillow covers, and 4 cushion covers. Together your bed will look like it has come straight out of a magazine. You should get this bedsheet if you are looking for a perfect matching set.

Duvet cover with an elegant design

Functional as well as practical, this duvet cover is a perfect option to rejuvenate how your bedroom decor looks. It is made with the highest quality fabric which is wrinkle-free so you don’t have to worry about it creasing after overnight use or even after washing. The duvet cover is easy to care for, given that is made with a durable cotton blend fabric. Moreover, its design is truly elegant and will match every kind of bedding set, especially because of the variety of colors it is available. Buy this product if you’re looking for something that will uplift the way your bedroom looks.

Multicolor bedsheet with a floral pattern

Made with 100 percent cotton fabric, this bed sheet cover is available in a rose gold base color, with a multi-color floral pattern. In fact, your bedroom will look quite vibrant and happy with the addition of this bedsheet. For an even better look, you can match it with some colorful pillows! This bed sheet is perfect for a queen-sized mattress and will assure you a deep sleep every time it’s spread onto the bed because of its 1000 thread count. Get this bedsheet, if you’re in search of something that not only has a 1000 thread count but is also made of 100 percent cotton.

Bed Sheets designed for comfortable nights

Quite large in size, this bed sheet set is perfect for a king-size bed as well. The fabric is made of Egyptian cotton for a luxurious feel and is sanforised, which means it has been pre-shrunk to assure no later trouble and is also mercerized. The fabric is also bio-polished for incredible softness. Once you sleep on this bedsheet, you will not be able to go back to your everyday bed sheets. After all, a good night’s sleep is well worth it. Buy this product if you’re looking for something comfortable at a reasonable price.