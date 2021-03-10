Sleep better with these top dual comfort mattresses

For a sound, uninterrupted sleep

This mattress is made up of multiple layers of ISO-certified high-density foam. The layers combine to form a unique effect, where the mattress offers a soft side and can be flipped over for a firmer feel. Dust mites are one of the most common causes of allergies and skin rashes. In most homes, items like mattresses, upholstered furniture and carpeting provide an ideal environment for dust mites. This mattress is hypoallergenic, dust-mite free and treated with antibacterial HERB FRESH Technology to prevent germs, bacteria and viruses from using it to make a home. Buy it to get a great night's sleep, free from creepy crawlies.

Say no to back pain

Packed in a vacuumed sealed bag to retain its freshness and triple Antimicrobial treatment, this mattress is ideal for those looking for medium firmness. It is layered to provide the best support, your body can get. The lowest layer supports body weight, the next layer of memory foam contours to your body shape, while the last layer provides a soft, comfortable feel to give you that sweet dream sleep. The fabric used for upholstery is treated with an antimicrobial treatment to keep you protected from bacteria, fungi, and dust mites. Buy it, for its neck and back support to help prevent back and joint pain.

Put your mattress worries to bed

This Queen sized bed measures 198.12cm in length, 182.88cm in width, and 15.24cm in height. The mattress caters to folks who prefer to snooze on a firm base. With dual densities, this mattress offers a medium-firm option on one side, and turning it over offers firm to very-firm support for the body. At the core of the mattress sits a high-density foam layer for better spine alignment and back support. Buy it, as a firm mattress offers better blood circulation and prevents your lower back from collapsing, allowing you more oxygen while you are sleeping.

Perfect comfort. Perfect quality

This mattress fits a queen-sized bed and is made, of two-layered foam, a soft layer, and a medium-firm layer on the opposite side. Weighing 18kgs, the mattress is heavy enough to not shift around the bed frame even if you toss-around, on your side of the bed. The two layers of the mattress are designed to offer options of comfort. One side has soft support for your comfort and personal preference, while the firmer side supports your spine and neck. The mattress cover is made from a premium GSM spun polyester fabric, known for being wrinkle-resistant and stain-resistant, making it easy to clean. Buy it to get a good night's sleep after a hard day's work.