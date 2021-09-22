For multiple looks

CARBON BASICS Women's Cotton Skinny Fit Ankle Leggings are available in waist length of 28-44 The leggings are all slim fit and are a real shapewear which you could actually wear as outerwear to your parties or office or even to gym.Club it with a Kurti and flaunt to malls or to your office in that awesome look of yours! Carbon Basics' products are high-quality apparel that is eco-friendly as they grow cotton organically, without any chemicals or insecticides.

Performance enhancer

Amazon Brand - Symactive Women's Skinny Leggings is a performance enhancing sportswear brand made for those who live an active lifestyle. It has a skinny fit type and is made from 84% Polyester, 16% Spandex making it perfect for Gym and workouts. Grab your high waist leggings which are easily washable in a machine.

Plain design

Saundarya Women's Skinny Fit Ankle Length Leggings are 4 Way Stretchable ankle length leggings that have a skinny fit and are made up of 95% Cotton and 5% Spandex(Lycra). These mid rise leggings are super soft and have an elastic waist band for perfect fit. Pair perfectly with all your outfits for Casual, Formal or Party wear. It is anti-pilling and can be easily washed in a washing machine.

Soft fabric

Longies leggings are made from the finest soft fabric for the most comfortable feel & fit.Vibrant and long lasting colors make this a perfect dress for every occasion.Pair them up with Tee"s or kurtas and you're good to go. These leggings have a skinny fit and are made up of 95 % Cotton, 5% Spandex and come with an elasticated waistband.