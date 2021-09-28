Nylon material

This is a skinny fit leggings which are made from nylon material. It can be used for daily or casual wear. This legging set comes in pairs which have a shimmery nylon fabric with an elasticised waistband and it also has a metallic tinge. You can pair it with embroidered kurti for a fun ethnic look. This legging can be washed in a machine without the use of any harmful chemicals. Go Colors Women's Legging Fit: Skinny Bottom comes in different sizes from small to large sizes suitable for plus-size and petite shape types.

Self adjustable

This is a regular slim fit ankle-length leggings which can fit mid waist that can be used for casual wear. It comes in a free-size that fits the middle waist. It has a 4-way stretch feature with no see-through high quality stitching. It can be machine washed and does not require harmful chemicals. The material will stretch and adjust to highlight your curves. It is light and comfortable and does not give any bulky feeling. Shocknshop Black Ankle-Length Skinny Bottoms Women Mid Waist Casual Leggings for Women & Girls is a solid, slim, comfy and fashionable casual pants which is suitable for many occasions without any fading or deformation.

Easy to wash

This is a skinny fit leggings which is made from solid material that is 95% polyester and 5% lycra. It is a high rise jogger which has an elastic closure and reaches upto your ankles. It comes in three colours grey, white and red which is combined with black. Neru Look Women's Skinny Fit Leggings can be a great sportswear and easily washable.

Second skin

This is a regular skinny fit jeggings that is made from lycra fabric. It has a down-string closure and length upto ankles. This jegging is designed to feel like a second skin with its body-hugging fit and a 4-way stretch that provides maximum comfort. You can either use it in the gym as workout leggings or casual wear when hanging out with girls. The elasticity and non-see-through fabric keeps you away from awkward moments. INFISPACE Women's Skinny Fit Legging (Solid Black Jegging (Upto 32'' Waist) can be used along with tank tops, tunics, t-shirts, dresses and any kind of varied styles and looks.