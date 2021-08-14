For multiple industries

DishanKart A3 120GSM Sketch Book has 50 Sheets and is made of fine quality natural shade 120 GSM drawing paper which enables you to color your heart on the paper and bring those colors to life.The artist pad or sketchbook can be used horizontally as well as vertically as needed, and is ideal for artists, engineers, architects, students etc.Metal Wire binding for easy turning / flipping.

High grade craftsmanship

MENORAH - A4 Sketch Artist Book- Drawing Notebook are high graded completely made by skilled master bookbinders using the choicest of raw materials. Sketch Books are ideal for Doodling, Pencil / Chalk, Oil Pastels, Crayons, graphite & Light water Coloring. Metal Wire bound for easy turning / flipping. Micro-Perforations for clean tearing.It comes with acid free Paper - 140 GSM Natural Shade, A4 Drawing Book with 100 plain pages that's good enough for all your creative drawing & sketches.

Doodle pad

The 7mm Between the Lines Doodle Pad comes with Silk screen print on high quality board with rounded corners and the pages are held together by gold wiro, giving this pad a chic look. This doodle pad includes 100 blank pages of 100 GSM Natural Shade Cartridge Paper, suitable for sketching, colouring or painting. The paper is slightly grained and nicely textured, which makes it easy to sketch on this page.

Extra strength

The extremely strong toughness and durability of this Paper Plane Design Wire Bound Artists Sketch Drawing Book allows erasing without damaging paper surface, so it can stand up to multiple dawning without warping or bleeding through. This spiral sketchbook can be used for sketching, painting, and writing. Ideal for all dry media including pencil, pen, pastels, charcoal, sketching sticks, gel pen and so on. This drawing notebook can be used by kids, teens and adults, beginners, pros of every skill level to learn and develop their drawing skills.