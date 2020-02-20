Skateboards For The Adrenaline Rush You Seek

Strauss Bronx FT Skateboard, (31" x 8")

The all-new Strauss Bronx FT Skateboard offers quality components paired with some great quality eye-catching graphics and designs and the ride is smooth as the board is fitted with best inline carbon ball-bearings for an uninterrupted experience.

For a beginner, this durable skateboard is a perfect present. It has a 31 inches long and 8 inches wide deck with 3 inches of truck height. The wooden base is firm to provide a secure footing and 5 inches of wide trucks that are made of solid steel. This high-quality skateboard is bound to be your partner whenever you decide to ride along with the neighborhood.

Jasper Ride On Penny Board (22.5" * 5.5")

Now, this is what you call going retro. The penny skateboards bring back the 70s look through their styling and the vibrant colors that one could choose from. With its sharp turns and small surface area, Penny Skateboards is the perfect way to get you around town! Plus with its small size, it never gets in your way and can even fit in your backpack!

Suitable for kids and teenagers with a maximum load of 60kg, these skateboards come fully assembled when ordered and can turn out to be a thoughtful gift for your adventure-seeking family member or friend.

Nivia Skateboard

With unique styling and the use of iconic graphics, this Nivia board is sure to stand out. High-quality ball-bearings have been installed for the wheels to ensure a smooth and hassle-free ride. It's unique and simple skate deck design brings that feel-good factor under your feet.

It is lightweight and has been constructed using wood which can be used by beginners as well. The balance and ease of handling along with its optimal size make it perfect for amateurs and professionals. Nivia is one of the premier sports good makers in the country and this skateboard design proves the reason why.

Famous Quality Wave Board; Skate Board with carrying Bag LED Flash Colorful Lights on Wheels (Variation Color Design)

An interesting concept of elongated skateboard design, the Wave is the original street surfing board. The Wave combines the natural fluidity of surfing with the smooth maneuverability of snowboarding and skating.

The platform is slip-resistant with high-grade ball bearings and wheels to ensure a smooth ride. The eye-catching aspect is the presence of illuminating wheels which will make the rider more visible, thereby enhancing safety. The wheels rotate in 360 degrees and have a shockproof braking system. So even if you are a 100kg in weight, just hop onto this wave board to ride the wave.

