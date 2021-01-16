Sip away with these top strong teas

Full-bodied flavour.

Drinking tea has always been everyone's favourite pastime. But given the hectic pace of life today, chai time is much more. Enjoying a cup of this bold flavoured tea is the perfect time to relax and catch your breath for a little while. Intense and refreshing, it tastes just like your favourite cup of strong cutting chai when made with milk and sugar. A little goes a long way when it comes to this premium tea. So if you are looking for a strong cup of tea to sip on and enjoy, try this today.

Chai time any time.

This is the perfect tea to start your day or take a quick break in the early evening. Brewed and sweetened to perfection every cup offers the robust flavour and heady aroma plus all the benefits of drinking black tea. The CTC process that this tea goes through ensures that the Society tea gives you the perfect infusion in every cup. Even if you prefer drinking your tea black, you will love the full colour and maximum flavour that leaves you energized and revitalized enough to take on the challenges of the day.

Savour the taste in every sip.

There are many routes to stress relief, but a great cup of tea is perhaps the best. Soothing and warm, every sip can be comforting, delicious and just what you need at the end of a long day. Made from high-quality tea leaves that are sourced from Assam and Darjeeling's tea estates, every cup is packed with antioxidants that are great for your health. The long tea leaves enhance the tea's richness while the zip lock pack helps retain the flavour even after opening the package. For all those times you can use a great cup of tea, this is a great choice.

Finding the perfect tea is like finding your best friend. Its very aroma has a way of bringing back the best memories; it makes you feel better when you are exhausted, and you're always happy to have some more. Enhanced with the goodness of Tulsi, Cardamom, Ginger, every cup helps in digestion, building immunity and relieving stress. Its signature taste is one you will enjoy and remember for a long time. Are you looking for a value for money tea to become your new pantry staple? This is it.