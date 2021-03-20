Single Seater Swings for enjoying a cup of coffee in your balcony

Basic single-seater swing

Hindoro Indoor Outdoor Single Seater Swing is the most basic single-seater swing you can place in your home. Made of metal and full white in color, it features a set of simplistic designs that make it look decorative. It’s 30 KGs in weight but can accommodate weights up to 150 Kgs. It's made of Rattan material which helps it stay robust. It comes with a blue cushion which complements the whole chair and makes it look eye-catching

Wood Magic

This chair may look like it's made from old wood because of its brown color but it’s actually made up of iron which makes it extra durable and strong. It is 36 kgs in weight and can accommodate up to 150 kgs. Furniture Kart Single Seater Swing is waterproof and comes with a cushion that has UV Resistant fabric and contains high-density foam. Comes with 2 years of manufacturing warranty and is made in India.

Valentine Swing

DMosaic Hanging Swing Chair is gorgeous and a cute little swing perfect gift for your valentine. It is white in color and made from rattan which makes it sturdy and comfortable. It weighs 35 kgs and can accommodate 150 kgs. It comes with a circular red pillow made of velvet that is absolutely soft to the touch. This is an absolute showpiece in your living room

The Unique One

CITE Leaf Single Seater Swing Chair is one unique chair both in its color and design. The frame is iron but the designs and patterns are synthetic wickers that are hand-woven to give this unique custom look to your balcony. It's a very subtle green in color and has matching pillows. The frame is black in color. The cushions and heat and weather-resistant but still soft to the touch and sit on.