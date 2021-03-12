Single Seater Swings

Free Standing Swing for Kids

Help your child develop their muscles and increase their balance with AARTIN Swing Max Junior Indore Sky swing hammock for children. These swings are space-saving as they are very compact hence perfect for small spaces. It is suitable for the children’s age group 2 to 10 years. It carries up to 45kgs and has a quick click lock tool which can be assembled and dismantled in minutes. It is easy to carry this to the balcony, living room, terrace, garden and any place as it is quite lightweight and portable. It is made of an anti-allergic cotton fabric hammock with strong multilayer rope with foam padding.

Hanging Swing

SMART BEANS GRANDE swing jhoola is essentially a cloth swing fashioned from cotton fabric & rope attached to a plank and strung up on the ceiling. Jhula Swing Hammock has a weight carrying capacity of up to 150 kgs. Each Swing is made with great love and care using premium quality materials by traditional Indian artisans. Its installation is very easy, it can be installed directly to ceilings, Trees, Balcony, Living Rooms, Kids Rooms, Gardens, Patio, and Porch, etc. It is easy to carry and store as the product is lightweight making it ideal for people who move a lot.

Decor Swing for Home

If you want out-of-box seating arrangements a sturdy swing with elegant and colorful fabric could be an interesting option to explore. Kkriya Home Decor Swing Not only offers seating it also saves floor space. This beautiful swing provides luxurious comfort as you doze away or hook it with an elegant interior. Swing is the new, cool thing that can be suspended from the ceiling inside your home, from a sturdy branch in your garden, from a strong beam on your doorway. A great addition to a home, bedroom, sunroom, kid's room and living room. Versatile enough to function as a swing chair, room display, or a one-of-a-kind piece of art where we place it. This swing is completely washable after removing the cushion from the back and the seating area making it easy to keep it clean and sanitary.

Indoor Patio Chair Swing

Ethnic Karigari Home Decor Hammock Swings are a fun element to add indoor as well as outdoors. These are made from high-quality cotton fabric and are handmade in India. It can also carry weight up to 100 Kg. It comes pre-assembled hence it will be ready to use and just a single hook is needed in the ceiling. It can be washed with mild water hence it is easy to be kept clean. It can be easily transferred from one place to another. The traditional ethnic style of India can be an incredible gift for an anniversary to parents, wife, husband, or a nice birthday gift for either teenagers or kids.