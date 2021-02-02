Single door refrigerators to enhance your kitchen’s look

Classy design

Here is a refrigerator that offers you the best of all world features. It has an elegant and sleek look with a curved door design in a silver color that matches the exquisite looks of your house. It has a transparent fresh zone for bulkier stuff that you can easily see from the outside. Hisense Direct Cool Refrigerator also consists of safety shelves that are stronger and sturdier than regular plastic shelves. It also features a smart lighting technology that automatically switches on and off with the door. You can also preserve food and keep them fresh in the fast freeze zone.

Organized and simple

If you are looking for something simple and not too tacky, then here is the ultimate option for you. This refrigerator offers top-quality features in an overall simple design. It is also very energy efficient while providing effective cooling to the stored stuff. All the shelves are made of high-quality material and will not break under the pressure of utensils. Croma Direct Cool Refrigerator also has organized door shelves for bottles. This makes the overall design of the refrigerator compact. It also has a humidity control setting that will help you keep your vegetables healthier and greener for a long time.

Lot of space

Here is another amazing single door refrigerator that you should not be missing out on. This refrigerator helps you save energy and also provides uniform cooling. It offers you a lot of space with a large 20L vegetable drawer and another large dry bottom drawer for storing onions or potatoes. Godrej 190 Single Door Refrigerator features an Advanced Inverter Technology that provides efficiency, durability, and silent operation. It also offers an Anti-Drip Technology that forms insulation under the chiller tray, ensuring there are no water droplets formed.

Runs on solar energy

This refrigerator offers extremely attractive features and also has a unique look to it. Samsung Direct Cool Refrigerator has a very stylish design with a flower pattern, slightly curved edges, and a horizontal handle in a vibrant camellia blue color. It also offers extra space of up to 6L inside. The smart Digital Inverter Technology offers energy efficiency, long-lasting performance, and less noise. This fridge is safe from power fluctuations because of the stabilizer free operation. It uses energy very efficiently making it suitable to run on solar energy and home inverter. It also features an Anti Bacterial Gasket which keeps the edges and liner of the door clean and free of fungi build up.