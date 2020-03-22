Silk Saris To Enhance Your Ethnic Style

Pisara Women's Chanderi Silk Saree,Burgundy Sari

Revel in the striking colours of this stunning 6.3 mtr burgundy, cotton silk sari that is complete with an unstitched blouse. This allows you to pick a pattern and fit it to your measurements for a truly winning look. Fall in love with its fabric choice and high quality every time you wear it. The intricate floral, woven design border and the stripes on the pallu make this sari particularly stunning irrespective of how you drape it. The cleaning and upkeep of this sari is special. So, have it dry cleaned to maintain its fine zari woven work and softness for years to come. Believe us, this will turn heads wherever you go. We recommend it highly!

GoSriKi Silk Saree with Blouse Piece

With a bright pop of colour, this stunning 6-yard sari is versatile enough to look great on anyone. Made of Kota Doriya Art Silk, the material is soft and crisp and very high quality. Perfect for everyday looks that can transition to evening and event wear, it’s beauty will enhance your looks and aesthetic every time. There are no complicated care instructions and you can hand wash this multicoloured garment after every use. We found that the unstitched blouse piece makes it easy to tailor your own personalized pattern and really make this look your own. Easy to take care of, breathable material, and the fine touch of silk; this saree is going to make you the prettiest in the room!

Winza Designer Women's Banarasi Art Silk Saree With Blouse

This soft and shining banarasi art silk sari mixes two beautiful colours to fantastic effect.

Lightweight and relaxed there’s a certain comfort to draping this ethnic garment and showing it off proudly. The saree has an 80 cm separate blouse piece to match the shades in the sari.

Style it traditionally or give it some modern touches. We tried different drapes to great effect. Pair this saree with a bejewelled clutch and a pair of wedge sandals to dress up this look for a wedding or mehendi celebration. Add in some large dangling jhumkas and arms filled with bangles to complete this head turning, festive look. Trust us, this one will leave an impression on anyone that sees you! Buy it without any hesitation.

Esomic bandhani Mysore Silk Saree With Blouse Piece

Dark colours and shades can be very flattering and make you look graceful and put together for a special occasion. But dark doesn't have to mean sombre or boring! We found this bandhani sari in a deep shade was perfect for a subtle look with metallic accents that made it look subtle and graceful. Explore different styles and drapes as you pair this unique pattern with heeled slip ons or comfy sandals. Pro tip - Pick a sari like this one that skims your frame to elongate your overall appearance and give you a polished, classic look. Besides, the light material made it extremely wearable all year round, which means you don't need to wait for an occasion. Just drape this on and be the star, wherever you go!

