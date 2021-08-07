Amazon-fp

Show off your style with these black dialled analogue watches

FP Studio August 07, 2021 23:45:34 IST
Ideal for every occasion
Loved by generations of men, this watch is the perfect companion whether at a meeting, party or outdoors. Highly accurate and lightweight, it sports a rugged design and is built to withstand heavy-duty use. As it is water-resistant up to 200m, you can even use it while in the pool. Built into this watch, you get a countdown timer, multiple alarms, world time options, and a velocity indicator.
For a high-end watch that does much more than tell the time, we highly recommend buying this one.

Affordable and attractive
This watch has a slim profile, a classic design and boasts a 40mm dial. The stainless steel strap lends an old-school feel to the watch, and its full black colour makes it an ideal accessory for formal occasions. You'll find reading the time effortless as this timepiece comes with a round dial that features golden hour markers and hands. Available at a low price point, we feel this watch offers excellent value for money.
If you're looking for a touch of class that's easy on your wallet, pick this one.

For quality and reliability
Crafted from high-quality materials, this timepiece is built to impress. You can have peace of mind when it comes to its reliability as it comes equipped with a dependable Japanese quartz movement and a battery that lasts for up to two years. Its other features include a lacquered dial with a premium look, an easy to use push button clasp, and durable mesh straps. We love that this model boasts a functional chronograph and also includes a date function.
For a timepiece you can depend on, choose this watch.

Perfect for all ages
This fantastic watch combines the classic analogue functions with new-age digital displays. Ideal for kids and adults, it has large numbers and a backlight, which makes reading the time effortless. Additionally, it features scratch-resistant glass, an alarm, and a convenient day/date calendar. You won't have to worry about water damage as it comes with a water-resistant case. Made from Nylon PU, the strap offers great breathability, and you'll find it comfortable to wear even for extended periods.
As a gift for that special man in your life, we recommend buying this watch.

