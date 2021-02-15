Show off your girlie style with these pale pink nail polishes

Get long-lasting colour

Offering the beautiful blush of pink, this versatile hazy pink nail polish is part of OPI's popular nail polishes range. This high-quality nail lacquer formula protects nails from harmful chemicals like Toluene, Formaldehyde and Dibutyl Phthalate, while giving you a beautifully finished manicure that lasts for almost a whole week. If you're looking to add a long-lasting pop of colour to your nails all year through, it doesn't get better than this delicate shade.

Get dazzling hi-shine

There are plenty of reasons we love this pale-pink nail polish. It's sheer enough to remain understated and elegant, yet still give you a nice wash of colour when you apply two coats.

This wonderful shade of pink has a super-rich pigment and provides plenty of gloss and adhesion to carry you through office wear and parties easily. Best for daily wear, this fantastic nail formula that keeps your nails free from chips and nasties like toluene & DBP, camphor and formaldehyde.

Glitter and shine up your nails

Famous for its ability to coat the nails uniformly without compromising on the lustrous and luxurious finish, this baby pink nail paint is as chic as it gets. With a full-coverage finish, this cute pop of pink comes conveniently packaged with a flat, brush for smooth application. This milky pink-nude with a high shine finish and ultra-creamy texture gives you a smooth, classy finish that is lovely for everyday wear.

Grown-up pink

If baby pinks or loud fuchsias aren't quite what you are looking for, relax: this coral toned pink is back and in a whole new avatar. Sophisticated and with high colour delivery, this shimmery shade is a unique shade that's already a favourite with backstage experts and professionals everywhere. Besides the long-lasting formula means you apply two coats and forget about your manicure for a long, long time. Score.