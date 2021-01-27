Show of your dark side with these top black nail paints

For glossy black nails

Glossy and beautifully formulated, this dark black polish is just right for evenings out. Dermatologically tested, paraben-free and 100% vegetarian this polish is also made without worrying parabens. What you can look forward to is an intensely pigmented colour and a gorgeous finish that will earn you plenty of compliments. If you're looking for a quick-drying nail paint that does all of the above and saves time, this is it.

Superior shine every time

This cult-favourite black nail polish from the house of Revlon is the one you go to for a no-fail manicure. It's inky and rich enough to only need two coats for that perfect glossy, jet-black finish. We're also glad for the advanced formula with Panthenol, Vitamin A & E  to condition and protect nails. Formaldehyde and toluene-free, it won't cause irritation or allergies and lasts for up to 11 days. What more could we ask for than stress-free long term wear?

Raven black on a budget

Called Black angel, this polish is excellent when you're on a budget or want to give black nails a try. It provides enough coverage with one coat and doesn't stain nails when it's time to come off. The longer grippier cap makes application easy, giving you a more even look even when using your non-dominant hand. The glossy finish is opaque and dries quickly. If you're looking to try black for the first time, this is your best option.

Create gorgeous nail art

Feel like you are gazing into the night sky with this shimmery matte finish nail polish. From the house of Lakme, this advanced formula gives you a long-lasting colour with even one coat. The glitter gives the nails a dazzling look and is excellent to create some inspired nail art. This is great when you're feeling a little adventurous and want to try something different. High quality and formulated for extended wear, we're glad to report no smudges even if you end up washing dishes a few hours after doing your nails.