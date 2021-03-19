Sewing Made Easier With Portable Sewing Machines

Desktop Machine

For some of us, sewing is part of our day-to-day life. Raawan Multi Electric Mini 4 in 1 Desktop Functional Sewing Machine is perfect for beginners as well as day to day tailors. This versatile portable sewing machine is perfect for so many home sewing projects such as altering and creating clothing, crafting, quilting, home décor, and more and since it is plastic there are no worries of rust coming anywhere near it. This sewing machine comes pre-threaded and ready to use so that you don’t have to strain your eyes and thread the needle of the machine. The base has a smooth grip. The electronic sewing machine is applicable to all kinds of fabric like denim, velvet, cotton, silk etc. This is an ideal buy for people who travel or move around the house a lot as the electronic sewing machine is small & portable. It is apt for saving space around the house.

Electric Machine

Sewing does not always have to be just a hobby, it could be a way for your income or a practice to improve cognitive development but also for our physical and mental well-being. Create wonderful, free-hand embroidery designs with the drop feed mechanism of the Usha Janome Wonder Stitch sewing machine to transform your canvas into a masterpiece. Customize your favorite decorative stitches with their adjustable width dial. Use the blind hem foot to finish the ends of garments such as saree falls, kurti slits, skirt hemlines and much more. Usha Janome Wonder Stitch sewing machine’s advanced features such as one-step buttonhole and thread cutter on face-plate, make your sewing experience as easy as it can get. It comes with an automatic zig-zag sewing machine with a free arm for circular stitch, an in-built motor; a built-in needle threader and a light with a switch. It has a long guaranteed warranty for 2 years and a free demo service is available in various cities.

Computerized Sewing

The Bernette Sew & Go 7 is a computerized model for ambitious sewers who are dedicated to becoming a professional at stitching and tailoring. The stitch package includes 80 stitches with 160 stitch functions with a generous maximum stitch width of 7 MM and 15 needle positions. The sewing speed can be adjusted according to the fabric or the difficulty of the detail being sewn with the slide speed control. The Bernette Sew & Go 7 comes with eight presser feet (soles) including the picot foot as standard. It has an LCD screen for the best view of all settings and selection, LED light, Auto Threader making it easier for the user to note down even the tiniest details. The direct stitch selection via buttons, Feed dog drop facility allows outstanding free motion quilting and embroidery.

For travellers

It is lightweight with a carrying handle making it a perfect sewing machine for people who are beginners and want to move around a lot. Its compact size allows you to save storage space and use it from wherever you want. Brother GS 3700 Sewing Machine is quite easy to clean and very flexible to arrange. It comes with 37 different types of stitches and it is very easy to use as well, not at all complicated. It has an added LED Light and an automatic needle threader. Along with it an instructional DVD, Picot Foot, Foot Controller, Buttonhole & stitch foot, Zigzag foot, Blind Stitch Foot, Twin Needle, etc. are included.